The thing that football players are told from the first time they enter high school is that if you do not have grades, the chances of playing at the next level will be tough.

For decades and decades, those talks have been had at high schools from Seattle to Key West – and while we still see so many students fall short of those academic goals – times are starting to change.

Today’s student/athlete, for the most part, gets it in the classroom, and it comes from so many different foundations. More football talent this year – from public schools – were either offered or awarded Ivy League educations than ever before – so, yes, the bar has been raised.

While that bar is indeed raising, many of our student/athletes have certainly met the challenge – and when it came to being eligible and getting it done outside the lines – once again the young men stepped up.

But unfortunately, as National Signing Day 1 passed by on Dec. 20-23 – and the Feb. 7 NSD2018 Part 2 last week – there are still a number of athletes throughout Florida, but more importantly, in South Florida, that have the grades and are ready to go, but are still searching.

“You tell your team that you need grades and test scores to get to the next level,” said West Broward head coach Monte Dilworth. “Now, when they achieve those goals and have nowhere to go, we feel bad because we are the ones making the promises.”

But Dilworth also knows that good seems to prevail in the end, and with the upcoming Orange Bowl High School Showcase, it’s yet another avenue to explore.

What that showcase will include are Division II and III college coaches along with NAIA and Prep Schools, and that is where a lot of the athletes down in Miami-Dade and Broward have been able to flourish.

Today, we are going to list a number of prospects who got it done in the classroom and answered the bell when it counts.

If there are any of these student/athletes who just may be helpful to schools you know or have been a part of – you can also have a hand in the process.

Class of 2018 Qualified Seniors from South Florida:

Joshua Alexander, WR, Plantation American Heritage. https://www.hudl.com/profile/4804970/Joshua-Alexander 4.4 GPA, 1180 SAT and 26 ACT.

Jaden Braziel, LB, Weston Cypress Bay. https://www.hudl.com/profile/8333554/Jaden-Braziel – 27 ACT

Mantaveus Brown Miami Booker T. Washington. https://www.hudl.com/profile/6249212/mantaveus-brown – 2.7 GPA. 1280 SAT.

Willie Bullock, CB, Hollywood South Broward. https://www.hudl.com/profile/9561289/Willie-Bullock – 3.74 GPA.

Jermaine Byrd, DB, Fort Lauderdale St, Thomas Aquinas. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTe0p7ra4bA&feature=youtu.be – 1340 SAT, 2.8 GPA (3.3 unw GPA).

Anthony Caraballo, Athlete, Hialeah Miami Lakes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_DB-EOJZy0&feature=youtu.be – 2.7 GPA

Craig Cooper, RB, Miami Norland. https://www.hudl.com/profile/6103488/Craig-Stuntman-Cooper – 3.0 GPA, 1290 SAT.

Williams Coracelin Jr., WR/DE, Homestead. https://www.hudl.com/profile/9743747/Williams-Coracelin-Jr – 2.9 GPA, 1240 SAT.

Terrence “TJ” Craig, QB, Miami Jackson. https://www.hudl.com/profile/7566397/TERRENCE-CRAIG-JR – 2.4 GPA, 1210 SAT.

Tavontae Decius, WR, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons. https://www.hudl.com/profile/4125337/Tavontae-Decius 3.5 GPA.

Christian Delcorro, LB/FB, Hialeah Gardens. https://www.hudl.com/profile/5286925/Christian-Delcorro – 3.05 GPA, 1160 SAT.

Brandon Dominguez, S/OLB, Doral Academy. https://www.hudl.com/profile/4763439/Brandon-A-Dominguez – GPA 3.2, SAT 1280.

Matthew Eddins, DL, Miramar. https://www.hudl.com/profile/9106435/Matthew-Eddins – 3.0 GPA.

Rolando Espinosa, PK, Miami High. https://www.hudl.com/profile/9960416/Rolando-Espinoza – 2.5 GPA, 1190 SAT.

Jordan Fernandez, TE, Miami Braddock. http://www.hudl.com/profile/7557272/Jordan-Fernandez – 3.0 GPA.

Durand Ford, III, DE/LB, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy. https://www.hudl.com/profile/7538120/Durand-Ford-III – 3.47 GPA, 23 ACT, 1140 SAT.

Kameran Hathaway, DB/WR, Hialeah Miami Lakes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTfjOPN7_2A&feature=youtu.be – 1020 SAT 1020, 2.6 GPA.

Sean Jarrett, LB/DE, Hollywood South Broward. https://www.hudl.com/profile/6640057/Sean-Jarrett – 2.9 GPA.

Marcus Jones, OL/DL, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely. https://www.hudl.com/profile/6529990/Marcus-Jones – 2.6 GPA

Jacob Kaplan, OL, Plantation American Heritage. https://www.hudl.com/profile/6181821/Jacob-Kaplan – 4.4 GPA, SAT 1190.

Treyunn Lane, WR/DB, Miami Carol City. https://www.hudl.com/profile/5514138/Treyunn-Lane – 3.0 GPA, 1280 SAT.

Kenyatis Lewis, Jr., WR/FS, Miami Sunset. https://www.hudl.com/profile/5335547/Kenyatis-Lewis-Jr – 2.75 GPA.

Rolando Marquina, Miami High. https://www.hudl.com/profile/6696511/Ronaldo-Marquina – 3.6 GPA, 1230 SAT.

Kobe Huberto Pierre, RB/SS, Coral Springs. https://www.hudl.com/profile/5266940/Huberto-Pierre-Louis – 3.4 Cumulative , 3.7, Core, 4.5 weighted 1230 SAT

Leonard Lucas, OL/DL, Miami High. https://www.hudl.com/profile/6634963/Leonard-Lucas-Jr – 2.7 GPA, 1350 SAT.

Ricardo Malcolm, WR/DB, Weston Cypress Bay. https://www.hudl.com/profile/7545470/Ricky-Malcolm – 2.8 GPA.

Clevarius Marshall, WR, Miramar. https://www.hudl.com/profile/7547870/Clevarius-Marshall – 2.8 GPA.

Darrick McClary, DB, Oakland Park Northeast. https://www.hudl.com/profile/5336625/Darrick-McClary – 3.5 GPA.

A.J. Mendoza, WR, Coconut Creek Monarch. https://www.hudl.com/profile/4799560/AJ-Mendoza-Jr – 1200 SAT, 2.6 GPA.

Jordy Mejia, OC/NG, Marathon. https://www.hudl.com/profile/4490453/Jordy-Mejia – 2.9 GPA, 970 SAT.

Jorge Olayon, S, Miami Coral Park. http://www.hudl.com/profile/5602818/Jorge-Olayon – 2.8 GPA.

Christian Olivero, DL, Doral Academy. https://www.hudl.com/profile/9848550/christian-olivero – 3.0 GPA.

Stanley Petit-Fard, LB, Miami Dr. Krop. https://www.hudl.com/profile/5110445/Stanley-Petit-Fard – 2.42 GPA.

Felix Ramos, DB, Hollywood South Broward. https://www.hudl.com/profile/9561275/Felix-Ramos – 2.8 GPA.

D’Andre Romero, Miramar Everglades. https://www.hudl.com/profile/4044200/Dandre-Romero – 2.7 GPA, 1210 SAT.

Omar Rosete, DT, Hialeah. https://www.hudl.com/profile/5367927/Omar-Rosete – 2.8 GPA.

Wayne Ruby, Jr., WR/CB, Pembroke Pines Flanagan. https://www.hudl.com/profile/5300814/Wayne-Ruby-Jr – 1180 SAT, 2.6 GPA.

Jordan Sepulveda, QB, Coral Springs Charter. https://www.hudl.com/profile/5076299/Jordan-Sepulveda – 3.5 GPA, 1040 SAT.

Marlon Serbin, QB, Weston Cypress Bay. https://www.hudl.com/profile/4176114/Marlon-Serbin – 3.6 GPA, 28 ACT.

Jesse Smith, SS/OLB, Miramar. https://www.hudl.com/profile/4635191/Jesse-Smith – 3.2 GPA.

Jalen Thelmas, OL/DL, Miami Central. https://www.hudl.com/profile/7519523/Jalen-Thelmas – 2.6 GPA. 1250 SAT.

Matthew Toribio, DE/TE, Weston Cypress Bay. https://www.hudl.com/profile/9360864/Matthew-Toribio – 2.8 GPA.

Kristopher Trapp, Miami Christopher Columbus. https://www.hudl.com/profile/7788348/Kristopher-Trapp – 3.0 GPA.

Josue Uribe, OLB/SS, Weston Cypress Bay. https://www.hudl.com/profile/7531642/Josue-Uribe – 3.7 GPA, 23 ACT.

Kristallion Valentin OLB/S, Miami Central. https://www.hudl.com/profile/7963912/Kristallion-Valentin – 3.5 GPA.

Phenol Williams, WR, Miami Carol City. https://www.hudl.com/profile/5514165/Phenol-Williams – 2.8 GPA, 1220 SAT.

Quentin Williams, CB, Coral Springs Taravella. https://www.hudl.com/profile/8113850/Quentin-Williams – 4.2 GPA.

