Deadly School Shooting In Parkland
FLORIDA – Reports of an active shooter inside a Florida high school started hitting airwaves Wednesday afternoon as one student inside the building took to Twitter to document the terror.

Twitter user @TheCaptainAidan (who says he’s a freshman) shared the following:

Ambulances converged on the scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as emergency workers appeared to treat possibly wounded people on the sidewalks. Despite news footage showing many students safely exiting the school, many parents said their children were still hiding inside.

Students like “Aidan.”

One parent, Cesar Figueroa, told CBS News his daughter is in the school hiding in a closet with a friend and is too petrified to talk. Figueroa said waiting to hear from her via text was the longest 20 minutes of his life.

He said she heard shots fire, saw a window blown out — screamed and ran into a closet with friends.

Police say they’re searching for a male shooter as they continue to narrow down suspects.

At fifteen till 3 p.m., the student tweeted about the overwhelming response he was receiving.

A suspect was taken into custody by 3 p.m., according to the Broward County Sheriff’s office.

Not long afterward, the student tweeted the following shortly before 3:30 p.m.

