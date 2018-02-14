Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Students in Miami-Dade County celebrated Black History Month Tuesday with the second annual ‘RISE UP’ Black History Showcase.
The audience at Miami Carol City Senior High was treated to soulful sounds and boisterous beats, and that was just in the opening number. From there, the production included black history themed songs, dance and spoken word performances, as well as visual art on display.
“We are a part of the culture and it’s great to learn about it,” said student performer Kayla Haden.
Miami Dade School Board member Dr. Steve Gallon III started the annual show last year. Students from District 1 schools are invited to participate.
“Basically what they did is they pushed a lot of the schools together to perform a lot of their arts in one place and I feel that was a really awesome idea,” said student performer Nija Maxwell.
Drama Teacher Mootchie Alcin added, “It’s part of their culture. They love expressing it through different skills like dancing, acting, drama. They love it.”
The show is a labor of love and dedication that results in an empowering lesson the students won’t soon forget.
Student performer Betty Brown says it taught her, “How amazing black people are, how strong they are,”
The ‘Rise Up’ Black History Showcase is becoming a tradition for Miami-Dade Public Schools District 1 and is expected to return next year.