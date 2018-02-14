PLAYER: Jovens Janvier

POSITION: OL

SCHOOL: Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 6-5

WEIGHT: 315

SCOUTING: While we have recognized this big man in the past, he is now starting to show why many believe he is among the best line prospects around. His play during the 2A state championship was indeed impressive – and his work ethic has put himself in a position where colleges are watching closely. For someone with his size, he moves around the field very well, and with the Lions in a position to get back to Orlando to defend their state title, this is going to be an athlete to keep an eye on. He is torn, athletic and has superb footwork. If you have watched him perform the past two years, you already realize how impressive he is. Keep your eye on his progress over the next two years – it should elevate him to a national recruit. Solid football player.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7833014/Jovens-Janvier