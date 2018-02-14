Filed Under:Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Shooting

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — Authorities are investigating an incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Chopper4 was at the school located at 5901 Pine Island Road over reports of a shooting.

A number of people could be seen being loaded into ambulances on a stretcher.

CBS4’s Rick Folbaum speaking over text message with a student at the school who is hiding in the closet.

“All of a sudden there was a really loud noise…..people are crying the closet,” the student wrote to him.

The school is on lockdown at this time.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

