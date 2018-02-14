Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — Authorities are investigating an incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Chopper4 was at the school located at 5901 Pine Island Road over reports of a shooting.
A number of people could be seen being loaded into ambulances on a stretcher.
CBS4’s Rick Folbaum speaking over text message with a student at the school who is hiding in the closet.
“All of a sudden there was a really loud noise…..people are crying the closet,” the student wrote to him.
The school is on lockdown at this time.
Officers are asking people to avoid the area.
