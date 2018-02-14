Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — More than a dozen people are dead after a gunman opened fire at Parkland high school Wednesday.

Wednesday evening, doctors at Broward Health North, where some of the victims were taken, updated the media.

In total, at least 17 people are dead and at least 14 others injured in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

System-wide, 17 people were taken to the Broward Health hospitals.

Of those, 9 patients, including the suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz, were taken to Broward Health North in Pompano Beach.

Of the shooting victims, 3 are critical condition, 3 are stable and 2 others have died.

At last check, 3 patients were in the operating room.

All of the victims that came in, were suffering from gunshot wounds, the doctors said.

They would not comment on the ages of the shooting victims out of respect for their families, they said.

As for the suspect, doctors say, he was treated and released into police custody.

“Every patient that comes in gets treated like a patient,” said Dr. Evan Boyar, Chair and Medical Director of Emergency Health North.

As for the amount of victims, both Dr. Boyar and Dr. Igor Nichiporenko agreed that this was the biggest mass casualty shooting they could remember.

As for a prognosis, they said none of the patients are expected to be released tonight.