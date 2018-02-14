Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami/AP) — As the shooting situation continues to unfold at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, concerned parents and family members have been frantic to find their children.

Parents have described a chaotic and frightening situation as they rushed find their kids and make sure they were safe as reports on the shooting began trickling out.

Caesar Figueroa says he was one of the first parents to arrive at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

He says he saw police officers bringing out big weapons as they approached the school.

Figueroa’s office is only five minutes from the school that his 16-year-old daughter attends.

“My wife called me that there was an active shooter and the school was on lockdown,” he siad. “I got on the road and saw helicopters, police with machine guns. It was crazy and my daughter wasn’t answering her phone.”

According to Figueroa, she texted him that she was hidden inside a closet at school with friends.

“She was in a classroom and she heard gunshots by the window,” he said. “She and her friends ran into the closet.”

Another parent, Beth Feingold, says her daughter sent a text at 2:32 p.m. saying “We’re on code red. I’m fine.”

Shortly after she sent another text, saying, “Mom, I’m so scared.” The girl was later able to escape the school unharmed.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has confirmed at least 17 people have been killed and BSO is saying at least 14 more are injured.

