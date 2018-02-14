Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A new era of Miami Marlins baseball is underway.

Pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training in Jupiter Wednesday.

This will be the first season under the new ownership of Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter.

CBS4’s Mike Cugno was in Jupiter to get a look at the training and it’s a much different look this year after nearly all of their star players were traded away.

“I am looking forward to seeing how Don Mattingly is going to work through this roster,” said Cugno. “He said on Saturday at FanFest that even he still has to learn a lot of the names.”

At last check, there were still a few position spots available.

“At some point, Jeter has got to explain what he’s doing to the players on the roster and the clubhouse….That’s the next step for Jeter,” said Cugno.

The first day of Spring training came a day after, Marlins CEO Derek Jeter spoke about some of his plans for the team.

“I haven’t been to spring training since I was a player so it will be different,” said Jeter on Tuesday.

As for what’s next, Jeter said he plans to change a number of things including the in-park experience for the fans and player development and scouting, among other things.

Fans who spoke to Cugno said they’re excited for the Marlins season but admitted they’re not familiar with the new roster.

“I do think many players are overpaid and some of what he’s [Jeter] done is good,” said Marlins fan Dan Schepis.

“He’s handled himself well throughout his career. I think he knows the game and is a student of the game so I think you’ve got to give him the benefit of the doubt at this point,” said Marlins fan Ken McKinney.