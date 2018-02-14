Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) – It’s known as the most famous kiss in American history.
So this Valentine’s Day hundreds of couples in Key West plant to re-create the iconic smooch between a sailor and a nurse in New York’s Times Square, immortalized in a photograph as they celebrate the end of World War II.
The Key West “Kiss-In” is to be staged Wednesday evening in front of a 25-foot-tall, bronze sculpture of a kissing couple that was inspired by the photo.
The gigantic “Embracing Peace” installation, crafted by American sculptor Seward Johnson, stands outside Key West’s Custom House Museum. Like the photograph, it depicts a sailor and nurse locked in an embrace that expresses their joy at the advent of peace.
Several hundred men and women, some costumed as sailors and nurses, are expected to pucker up for the “flash mob” style re-creation of the famed image.
The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report