CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Coral Springs has shocked and saddened Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Seventeen people were killed in the attack and 14 others were injured, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The suspected gunman has been identified as 19-year-old Nikolaus Cruz, a former student. He was taken into custody after the attack.

Runcie said it’s a very dark day for the district.

“We put our prayers out for the families, the students in this school and the community. It’s just a heartbreaking tragedy,” said Runcie.

The superintendent said he’s been in touch with the governor and the numerous law enforcement agencies investigating the shooting and all have offered their full support.

“It’s a horrific situation. It’s just a horrible day for us,” he added.

Addressing the rumors that there may have been multiple shooters, Runcie said there is no evidence to support that. The superintendent was unable to confirm, however, if a teacher was one of the fatalities.

Runcie said a day like today is everyone’s nightmare scenario

“It’s a day that you pray every day that we will never have to see. It is in front of us and I ask the community for their prayers, your support, for the children and their families. We’re going to do whatever we can to come together as a community to pull through this and we will,” he said.

