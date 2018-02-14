Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Nikolaus Cruz, the suspected gunman who open fire in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, was a former student who had allegedly threatened students in the past.

Jim Gard, a teacher at the school, told CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald they had problems with Cruz, 19, last year and he was asked to leave the campus. He seemed to recall an email sent out earlier warning teachers that Cruz had made some threats and wasn’t allowed on the campus with a backpack.

Seventeen people were killed and 14 others were injured, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

School Superintendent Robert Runcie said there were no warnings that something like this would happen.

“We received no warnings,” Runcie told reporters outside the school. “Potentially there could have been signs out there. But we didn’t have any warning or phone calls or threats that were made.”

One student said he remembers Cruz quite well.

“He got kicked out of school last year, he always had guns on him, he was a little bit of a troubled kid, the crazy stuff that he did was not right for school and he got kicked out of school most of the time for the stuff,” he said.

The student said Cruz was never shy when it came to showing off his guns.

“He carried multiple guns, he showed me his guns, I actually got kicked out of school myself and he showed me personally what guns he had. A lot of times the kids wouldn’t pick on him because they knew what could go on, it was scary sometimes.”

The when Cruz reportedly used for Wednesday’s shooting was an AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifle.

Cruz was taken into custody after the shooting and taken to Broward Health North in Pompano Beach. He was then taken to the Broward Sheriff’s headquarters for questioning.

CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed to this report.