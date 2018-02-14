Deadly School Shooting In Parkland WATCH LIVESchool Shooter Identified | As Many As 7 Dead, 14 Injured | Teacher Inside Classroom Describes Hearing Shots | School Superintendent Confirms 'Multiple Fatalities' | Student Tweet From Inside Classroom |
Filed Under:Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Nikolaus Cruz, Parkland, Shooting

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — Investigators are trying to figure out what led a gunman to open fire at a Parkland high school killing 17 people.

Deputies confirmed 17 have died and at least 14 people were injured in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Israel said 12 people died inside the  school, 2 died outside of the school, 1 person died on the corner near the school and 2 people died at hospital.

The suspected shooter, identified as Nikolaus Cruz, 19, is in custody.

Cruz, a former student, used an AR-15 rifle and had multiple magazines on him, Israel said. He said earlier he was not sure why Cruz was kicked out of the school.

“He always had guns on him and stuff like that,” said a student who knew Cruz. “He was a little bit of a troubled kid.”

The student said nobody in the school would pick on him.

Early Wednesday evening, medical examiners were still walking through the building, looking for any other victims, said Broward Mayor Beam Furr, who was a teacher for 25 years.

Officers arrested Cruz around 4 p.m., in a community near the school located at 11735 NW 47th Drive. Police later rushed him to Broward North hospital with a police escort. Israel said Cruz did not have significant injuries. He has since been taken to BSO headquarters.

The father of a student at the school says the suspected shooter was allegedly “wearing a black vest with a red shirt…and supposedly he pulled the fire alarm and planned it,” according to CBS This Morning.

The school was placed on lockdown for a few hours after the call which came in around 2 p.m., but students were trickling out slowly, many with their hands up and tears in their eyes. When they came out, students were leaving their backpacks in a pile outside of the school.

Inside the school, a student shared a picture as they took cover during the shooting.

NEW: Photo from a student in the school barricaded in a classroom at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High where an active shooter incident is underway pic.twitter.com/rBVrENjtCM

CBS4’s Rick Folbaum was speaking over text message with a student at the school who was hiding in a closet during the lockdown. She has since been freed.

“All of a sudden there was a really loud noise…..people are crying the closet,” the student wrote to him earlier.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

President Donald Trump shared his condolences over Twitter and said he was speaking with Florida Governor Rick Scott.

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

Governor Scott issued a statement on the shooting saying, “Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates.”

At last check, the governor was on his way to Parkland.

Parents of students, were asked to go to the Marriott Heron Bay located at 11775 Heron Bay Blvd in Coral Springs. As of 5 p.m., parents were being allowed in to be reunited with their kids.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI are taking part in the investigation.

The motive for this shooting is unclear at this time.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

Comments (37)
  1. Joseph A. Harris says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    If the shooter is caught they should just torture them by setting them on fire.

    Reply Report comment
  2. John Locke says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    agree, FF to distract from the coming storm….

    Reply Report comment
  3. Lyn Medrano says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    1/3 lawyers kill themselves. I wonder if this was an attorney that snapped? He wanted to kill himself but his Brian G. forced him to go to a school and harm others first

    Reply Report comment
  4. G V Rogers (@mrvicchio2076) says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    It’s sad, it’s terrible. Once again a lunatic is given free reign to commit horrible acts on defenseless people. The insanity is that people will demand more safe shooting zones for these lunatics.

    Reply Report comment
  5. Mason Jackson says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Have you lost your minds? The reporter said that he was being texted by someone hiding in the gym closet. There seemed to be a lot of kids in there or words to that effect. You just told the shooter on the air where they are hiding!

    Reply Report comment
  6. Jim Boissoneau says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    This a Satanic Demonic attack upon the youth of our Country. IF WE DO NOT RETURN TO A BIBLE BELIEVING CHURCH, WE ARE DOOMED. CALL ON THE NAME OF JESUS, HE”LL COME SO FAST BECAUSE HE CARES FOR US. That is the TRUTH
    IDEOLOGY’S are colliding, but there is ONLY ONE GOD, HE’S YOUR ANSWER TO EVERYTHING!!!

    Reply Report comment
    1. TJ Pierce says:
      February 14, 2018 at 6:00 pm

      Whacko superstition. Try and cultivate a close personal relationship with reality.

      Reply Report comment
    2. Scotty Gunn says:
      February 14, 2018 at 6:33 pm

      I’ll still carry a gun and a spare mag, thanks.

      Reply Report comment
  7. pbtruth (@pbtruth) says:
    February 14, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    The only thing I am sure of is that there is better than a 99% chance that it is a gun free zone. Strange how all of these things seem to happen in gun free zones. Of course, next they will call for a ban on assault weapons, but none of these jerks can tell you what an assault weapon is. But the body count continues to grow at gun free zones, the only continuing verifiable true stat

    Reply Report comment
  8. Richard Baker says:
    February 14, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Something is wrong in the mental health field for these young kids. That or the computer games these kids use are teaching them that shooting is just play. Our society is reaping the whirlwind with the permissive attitudes too many Americans have.

    Reply Report comment
    1. Susan Leeth (@ambjad) says:
      February 14, 2018 at 4:19 pm

      It’s a spiritual problem, as old as Cain killing his brother Abel. Abel was a man who loved God. Cain rejected God. Had the same parents.
      Everyone needs to have a relationship with God, which can only come through faith in His Son Jesus Christ. Only God through Christ can fix what’s broken in all of us.

      Reply Report comment
  9. Terry Torres says:
    February 14, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    George Soros is behind all this, betcha anything.

    Reply Report comment
  10. Amy Amrap says:
    February 14, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    HOLLYWOOD GLORIFIES GUN VIOLENCE.

    Reply Report comment
  11. Bruce Harwell says:
    February 14, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Libs will no doubt demand gun control. No, we need to control the mentally ill, and teach children right from wrong.

    Reply Report comment
  12. David Smith says:
    February 14, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Why don’t we have armed sharp shooters at every one of these schools? It is the only way to end this carnage. It’s criminal and irresponsible that we don’t protect these kids. Liberals and their policies are debilitating and dangerous proven once again…

    Reply Report comment
  13. tngilmer says:
    February 14, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Former student as in dropout? Expelled? Aged out? What? BTW, his name is Nicholas Cruz.

    Reply Report comment
  14. Wes Buckman says:
    February 14, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Illegal? Dreamer?

    Reply Report comment
  15. Marc Lopez says:
    February 14, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    CBS Miami profiting from the ad revenue on this live stream. Great, whats new?

    Reply Report comment
  16. carac100 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Is this another deep state attack on America, as they fight to keep the power they’re losing? Sick.

    Reply Report comment
  17. Ralph Stephens says:
    February 14, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    I thought laws against bringing guns to school would prevent shootings like this.

    Reply Report comment
  18. Walter Hauschildt says:
    February 14, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    another 19 year old dreamer. more blood on barry’s hands.

    Reply Report comment
  19. Eric Thatcher (@GeeWizWally) says:
    February 14, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Can we please get armed security and teachers at schools.

    Reply Report comment
  20. Greg Walker says:
    February 14, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Arm a few teachers and it could decrease the number of casualties and the shooter may decide not to commit the crime.

    Reply Report comment
  21. Vincent Ardizzone says:
    February 14, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    I never believed in false flags before, but now I’m beginning to wonder. Guaranteed the dems will use this tragedy as an excuse to call for eliminating guns and condemn Trump for supporting the 2nd Amendment. And it also serves as a distraction for corruption being uncovered in the plot of high ranking members of the FBI and Obama himself to deny Trump the presidency.

    Reply Report comment
  22. Katie Atkinson says:
    February 14, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    If the teachers were armed there would have been limited causalities. Guns/knives/bats are all tools that are used by a person. The person is the only true weapon the rest are just tools. We are obligated and entitled to defend ourselves. Criminal tyrants that would disarm good people are the problem.

    Reply Report comment

