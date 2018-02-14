Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — Investigators are trying to figure out what led a gunman to open fire at a Parkland high school, killing 17 people.

Deputies confirmed 17 people have died and at least 14 people were injured in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said 12 people died inside the school, 2 died outside of the school, 1 person died on the corner near the school and 2 people died at hospital.

The suspected shooter, identified as Nikolas Cruz, 19, is in custody.

Cruz, a former student, used an AR-15 rifle and had multiple magazines on him, Israel said.

Israel said earlier he was not sure why Cruz was kicked out of the school.

Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) said the shooter had a gas mask on, pulled the fire alarm then used smoke grenades as students ran out. As for where the suspected gunman might have gotten the weapons, Nelson said “I have no idea.”

A student who knows Cruz said nobody in the school would pick on him.

“He always had guns on him and stuff like that,” said a student who knew Cruz. “He was a little bit of a troubled kid.”

Investigators and crime scene technicians are working into the night, combing through evidence at the school. What looked like gunshots could be seen on one of the school’s windows.

Earlier in the evening, medical examiners were walking through the building, presumably examining the bodies, said Broward Mayor Beam Furr, who was a teacher for 25 years.

Officers arrested Cruz around 4 p.m., in a community near the school located at 11735 NW 47th Drive. Police later rushed him to Broward North hospital with a police escort. Israel said Cruz did not have significant injuries. He has since been taken to BSO headquarters.

The father of a student at the school says the suspected shooter was allegedly “wearing a black vest with a red shirt…and supposedly he pulled the fire alarm and planned it,” according to CBS This Morning.

The school was placed on lockdown for a few hours after the call came in around 2 p.m. Throughout the afternoon, students were trickling out slowly as SWAT moved in on each classroom. Many students came out with their hands up and tears in their eyes. When they came out, students were leaving their backpacks in a pile outside of the school.

Inside the school, a student shared a picture as they took cover during the shooting.

NEW: Photo from a student in the school barricaded in a classroom at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High where an active shooter incident is underway pic.twitter.com/rBVrENjtCM

— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 14, 2018

During the lockdown, CBS4’s Rick Folbaum spoke over text message with a student at the school who was hiding in a closet. She was later freed.

“All of a sudden there was a really loud noise…..people are crying the closet,” the student wrote to him earlier.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

President Donald Trump shared his condolences over Twitter and said he was speaking with Florida Governor Rick Scott.

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

Governor Scott issued a statement on the shooting saying, “Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates.”

At last check, the governor was on his way to Parkland.

Parents of students, were asked to go to the Marriott Heron Bay located at 11775 Heron Bay Blvd in Coral Springs. As of 5 p.m., parents were being allowed in to be reunited with their kids.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be closed Thursday and Friday. The rest of the Broward Schools will be open.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI are taking part in the investigation.

The motive for this shooting is unclear at this time.