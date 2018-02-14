By Katherine Bostick

Black History Month celebrates the achievements of Black people throughout the country. Libraries, schools, community organizations, and parks will be having parades, festivals, movie showings, and more to celebrate Black History Month in South Florida. The listings below are just a sample of the many events happening in the Miami/Dade and Broward counties area.

Author Presentation: Black Miami In The Twentieth Century

Coral Reef Branch Library

9211 S.W. 152nd St.

Miami, FL 33157

www.calendar.mdpls.net

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Come celebrate Black History Month by listen to author Dr. Marvin Dunn, who wrote the book Black Miami in the Twentieth Century. Dr. Dunn will discuss his book, which details the history of the African-American people living in South Florida. The event is free to the public. Seating is limited so be sure to contact the library to find out what time they will open the auditorium to the public. It is suggested that attendees be at least 18 years old.

Sistrunk Parade And Street Festival

Sistrunk Boulevard between Northwest Ninth Avenue and Northwest Twelfth Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

(754) 779-4376

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Sistrunk parade will begin at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to end at 10:30 a.m. on February 24, 2018. This parade represents Broward County’s rich multi-cultural flavor offers fun and excitement for everyone. The route of the parade starts at Lincoln Park and ends at Northwest Ninth Avenue. Immediately following the parade, spectators can attend the Sistrunk Street Festival. The festival begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m. There are two stages where attendees can watch community-based presentations and then enjoy some star-studded entertainment. Food vendors will be on site as well as arts and crafts vendors.

Black History Month Film: Southside With You

African American Research Library

Dianne Bienes Seminar Room #1



Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

(954) 357-6282

Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The African American Research Library will be showing ‘Southside With You’ on February 14, 2018. This 2016 movie tells the story of the first date of former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. ‘Southside With You’ is a celebration of a true love story appropriately being screened on Valentine’s Day. So stop on by the African American Research Library and enjoy a romantic story about former President Barack Obama and his lovely wife Michelle. is movie also celebrates Black History Month by showing the story of America’s first black President.

Movie And Discussion: Black is … Black Ain’t

North Regional /Broward College Library



Coconut Creek, FL 33066

(354) 201-2639

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2018 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The North Regional/BC Library is presenting a film and a discussion of the 1994 documentary Black Is … Black Ain’t. This documentary, by filmmaker Marlon Riggs, explores the issue of the Black culture leading up to the 1990’s in America. A discussion of the movie will take place immediately following the ending of the movie. The movie and discussion is free and open to the public.

Black History Family Movie Night: Race

Naranja Branch Library



Homestead, FL 33032

(305) 242-2290

Date: Thursday. February 22, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To celebrate Black History Month, Miami/Dade Public Library System is sponsoring a family movie night at the Naranja Branch Library. The movie is Race, the true story of Olympian Jesse Owens and the struggles he faced to overcome the racial prejudice against black people in America. This iconic movie is a must-see for anyone wanting to celebrate Black History Month.

