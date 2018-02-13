Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are no flowery designs and sappy messages that have long been a staple of the greeting card aisle in Mike Sayre and Melanie Bridge’s card company for Valentine’s Day.

Sayre and Bridges started their company Easy, Tiger in 2013. They wanted to strike a more casual and ironic tone with a new kind of card.

“Actually, our best-selling card today is….’Help me understand. How are we so much better than everyone else?’ And so people love to have that experience of ‘together we’re awesome.'”

Although you will not see it anywhere on their cards, “Easy, Tiger” is fully funded by Hallmark, launched out of a project to target millennials.

It turns out the children of the digital age are willing to spend more money on a card than other shoppers.

“Millennials as a group are seeking cards that speak to them in a more authentic way, and that’s a lot of what I try to do with my work,” said Emily McDowell.

Her first attempt at an authentic greeting card read more like an awkward text message than a Valentine.

She read one of them aloud, saying, “I know we’re not, like, together or anything but it felt weird to just not say anything so I got you this card. It’s not a big deal. It doesn’t really mean anything. There isn’t even a heart on it. So basically it’s a card saying hi. Forget it.”

Now her biggest customers, women 25 to 34, can buy cards that feel and sound more like them.