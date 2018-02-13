By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Jordan Irizarry

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale NSU University School

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: Yet another of those talented football prospects who continues to fly beneath the radar – and this one does not make any sense at all. He is fast, athletic, catches the ball very well, runs solid patterns, gets open and can play in the defensive secondary as well. Jordan was also a first team All-County player.

Has played at a high level – during the year as well as the 7-on-7 season, competing against some of the country’s elite. Here is indeed a prospect that has turned into one of the players who gets respect – no matter who he lines up against. Also has the advantage of mixing it up with his own teammates who are among the best as well in the secondary. Solid football player who just needs the chance and he will do the rest.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7527717/Jordan-Irizarry

