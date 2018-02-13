Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) — Plantation Police are stepping up patrols in the Plantation Acres section of the city after a homeowner was targeted twice in a month.

The homeowner lives in the 11000 block of NW 8th Street and on Sunday morning he was startled awake when a motion sensor detected someone walking around his property.

His surveillance cameras captured two young men trying the door handles in the back of his property.

They didn’t get in.

“I don’t know if they had a gun. When they are trying to get into your home and you’re there it’s pretty serious,” the owner who asked not to be identified, told CBS4 over the phone.

In the surveillance video, you see one suspect wearing a jacket with a FAU logo on one sleeve and the words ‘tenacious rulers’ on the back.

“They touched the doorknobs so we got their prints,” he said.

In the other incident that happened in January, the homeowner said the burglar did get in when no one was home and stole jewelry

“The guy was a pro. He got in through a hurricane door,” said the homeowner.

Neighbor Angela Dawe said the rimes are a wake-up call.

She and neighbors are spreading the word so everyone stays alert to the threat.

“When this happens, you wonder whether it was random or could it be someone who did work at your house or a friend of a friend,” said Dawe.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.