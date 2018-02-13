There are very few high school athletes who have that “think out of the box” mentality like Miami Carol City Class of 2019 standout running back Nayquan Wright has.

One of the top youth football prospects in the past decade, Wright was going to be the player who would turn the fortunes of the Chiefs back around – and in some strange way – he has.

As a freshman, this gifted young man ran, caught and blocked his way into the hearts of football fans across South Florida – even though he was a Chief through and through. Many had watched him for years, predicting stardom – on and off of the playing field.

He showed, along with running mate Camron Davis that this was going to be a backfield that many across the country would take notice of. But things have not worked out that way for this all-around student/athlete who is admired by his teachers and classmates for being a supportive and caring person – let alone potentially one of the best backs in the country.

For those who are negative and never wish anyone well, you have no choice here. Wright is someone who lives and breathes all that God has brought into his young life – and he has found a way – with an outstanding support system – led by his mother Learte – that he will pave his way to become one of the most memorable Carol City Chief of this generation.

On Sunday, a leaner and more determined Wright was ready to put the past in the past and go get that state title his team missed out on two years ago.

As part of the Rivals Camp Series, Wright was on hand at Milander Park in Hialeah for a showcase that featured some of the top football players in South Florida – and beyond.

“I am ready and getting in the best shape I have been in,” said Wright. “It’s time to get this thing going and take advantage of the many talented prospects we have on this football team.”

When Wright was injured during his sophomore year, it was Davis who carried the team until the state championship game – and that is where Wright turned heads with a solid performance against Lakeland Lake Gibson in the state 6A title game.

After that game, every Carol City fan from Los Angeles to Lauderhill – looked forward to 2017. It was a year where the entire offensive backfield returned, and the anticipation was amazing. But as he found out the year before, being injured was certainly not going to stop him from those lofty goals that were set almost a decade ago.

An injured ankle sidelines Wright for his junior year – and living by the very words he has preached before, he channeled his emotions into positives.

“I have really devoted much of my life to put me in this position today,” Wright said. “I know some people may have forgotten me, and that’s fine, but they will remember – quick enough.”

As Wright continues to work toward be 100 percent, he was still a player many wanted to watch last Sunday, which means nothing has changed. Everyone is cheering for this ambassador of the game.

In addition, there were quality offensive players all over the field from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Here are a some of them:

