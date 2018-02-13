Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Marlins are getting ready to head to spring training Wednesday but first team CEO Derek Jeter is answering some tough questions from the media as he faces scrutiny over the team’s roster purge.

Facing South Florida reporters on Tuesday morning at Marlins Park, Jeter was grilled about spring training, the state of the organization and everything in between.

On spring training: “I haven’t been to spring training since I was a player so it will be different.”

When asked if he had any urge to swing a bat, the answer was a resounding no.

“I have no urge to swing anything except a golf club which I haven’t done in a while either.”

On the state of the organization: “We are in a good spot. As I’ve told you time and time again, I’ve been very vocal about what the strategy is with the organization and how we are going to move forward and we have executed. There are still some things that we’d like to change from the in-park experience for the fans, on the field we continue to look at how to make this organization better.”

On improving the team: “We are always looking to make the organization better. We are not going to make decisions off the cuff. We have a plan and we are going to stick to that plan and that plan is to build this organization from the bottom up and that’s from player development and scouting. If we need to add players to our organization, which we’ve done, we’ve added 20 plus players since July. So this organization increasingly improves talent level and that’s how we turn this organization around.”

On competition: “There is this narrative that we accept losing and that is not the case. We’re going to put players on the field who work hard and compete.”

On Monday, the Marlins fired former NBA executive Chip Bowers as the President of Business Operations.

Bowers most recently spent five years as chief marketing officer for the Golden State Warriors, where he oversaw all marketing channels and brand development, broadcasting, corporate partnership sales and services efforts.

The Marlins have finished last in the National League in attendance 12 times in the past 13 years.

The Marlins first work out for pitchers and catchers takes place Wednesday in Jupiter.