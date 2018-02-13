Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County is revealing a Miami-themed condom with hopes of getting people to have safe sex.
The newly branded condom is part of the “Getting 2 Zero Awareness” campaign.
County and Health officials are hoping for zero new HIV infections, zero stigma and zero discrimination.
As of 2016, Miami-Dade County had the highest HIV infection rate in the United States.
There’s nearly 27-thousand people living with HIV in Miami, that is one in 85 adults.
The condom, set to launch on Valentine’s Day, is Miami-themed, with orange and yellow colors and palm trees.
“If you look at it, if you turn it to the side you can the sunrise so we hope its a new beginning to what we’re doing,” Rene Diaz, Executive director for the office of Community Advocacy said..
He continued, “It takes only one time to get infected. We’re hoping this new branded condom will get people excited about using it.”