HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Police have asked for help in finding a man who they say committed a home invasion robbery last Sunday night.
Their suspect, 49-year-old Robert Nolan Young, used a sob story to get inside a home in the 4500 block of West Park Road.
“He told the victim that he was searching for his cat, asked her to get some cat food so she could help him find his cat. That’s when he pulled her inside, assaulted her and another person inside the home. He then fled with some items,” said police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman.
Witnesses said Young made his getaway on a bicycle.
The two people that Young assaulted were taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated and released.
Crime Stoppers of Broward is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to Young’s arrest and conviction. Anonymous tips can be made here or called into to (954) 493-TIPS.