Football season may be over, but there is still plenty of sports talk to go around among South Florida fans. With baseball season about to get into full swing and our basketball team heating up, fans are getting excited and already talking playoffs. The great news is that they can now take advantage of special pricing on tickets for upcoming basketball home games in Downtown Miami courtesy of Miami-Dade County’s EASY Perks program.

EASY Perks is a nationally recognized discount program that the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) offers to all commuters who purchase an EASY Card or EASY Ticket to ride Miami-Dade Transit. By simply flashing the EASY Card or Ticket, or using a special promo code, Miami-Dade Transit riders can take advantage of great discounts.

So whether it’s shopping at the mall, grabbing a bite to eat, enjoying a basketball game Downtown, Broadway show at the Adrienne Arsht Center, or even doing them all on the same day, EASY Card or Ticket holders can ride transit and save some money thanks to EASY Perks.

And if you own a business and would like to be a part of the EASY Perks winning team, the program is available for free to local and national merchants. All EASY perks partners are featured alongside major retailers, restaurants, museums, and entertainment venues on the Miami-Dade Transit app and website.

Some of the other benefits of being an EASY Perks partner are: Brand awareness to over 390,000 Easy Card/Ticket holders, company placement on Transit’s website with over 73,000 monthly views and on the MDT Tracker app, and of course, added exposure to more than 20,000 social media followers.

Registration to become a partner is also “easy,” just look for the online application at www.miamidade.gov/transit/easy-perks.asp

So, if you’re thinking about joining the EASY Perks winning team, consider this. The program has only been around since January 2017 and it has already won several major awards: First place in the 2018 Annual AdWheel Awards of the American Public Transportation Association and also first place and Best of the Best among all entries during the Florida Public Transportation Association (FPTA) 2017 Awards.

So if you own a business, ride Transit, or both; how can you lose? Everybody wins with EASY Perks!

