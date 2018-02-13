Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now that Dwyane Wade is back with the Miami Heat, he will never leave again.
That’s what he told ESPN’s Jorge Sedano.
“I’m 36. How did I even get here? Right now, I’m playing the game and I’m taking it year by year. I’m going into the summer seeing how I feel, especially from this point on and then we’ll see. But I’m here forever. This is Wade County forever. I will always be here. No matter where I go in the world I will be here. Until I get done playing the game of basketball, I’ll have on a Miami Heat jersey and I will enjoy this ride as long as it lasts.”
While he didn’t specify how long the ‘ride’ will last, Wade made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t want to turn his final season into an elaborate sendoff the way Kobe Bryant did in 2015-2016. There will be no farewell tour for Miami’s beloved Number 3.
“I’m not a narcissist like that. “I don’t think I need it. I’m not calling Kobe a narcissist. He earned it and needed that. But I can’t set out and say I want a farewell tour like Kobe Bryant. That’s not who I am. I don’t really talk about it, but when the time comes [to retire] I’ll announce it in my own D-Wade fashion. Hopefully I can move on and live on the memories from that point on.”
Wade delivered this message loud and clear, but some wonder if the farewell tour will still become a reality. WQAM host Marc Hochman compared this statement to his wife telling him she doesn’t want anything for Valentines Day this year, or someone telling their friends they absolutely don’t want a surprise party. So, Was Wade’s message delivered with a subliminal wink? Only time will tell.
