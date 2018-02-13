Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Seven tons of cocaine will not make it to the shores of South Florida or anywhere else for that matter after being seized at sea by the U.S. Coast Guard.
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton is offloading that 7 tons of cocaine Tuesday in Port Everglades.
It’s worth an estimated $190 million wholesale.
The drugs were seized in international waters off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America by multiple U.S. Coast Guard cutters.
The offload represents seven separate, suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions by the Coast Guard.
Numerous U.S. agencies from the Departments of Defense, Justice and Homeland Security are involved in the effort to combat transnational organized crime.
“The hard work of all our servicemen and women, along with our allied partners, directly contributed to the interdiction of 7 tons of cocaine at sea,” said Capt. Mark Gordon, cutter Hamilton commanding officer. “It truly is a team effort stopping these drugs from entering the United States, but more important than the drugs themselves are the arrests and the linkages these cases represent and the steps closer to dismantling the criminal networks that tried to move them into the United States. These transnational criminal organizations would have used the illicit proceeds from these drugs to not only expand their networks but to continue to sow violence, corruption, and a break down in the rule of law throughout the world.”
The Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Basin are known drug transit zones off Central and South America. The Coast Guard has increased its U.S. and allied presence in these areas to stop these types of smuggling operations.