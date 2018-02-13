Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police are trying to find a man who abducted a 10-year-old girl at a bus stop in northwest Miami-Dade.

Parents, make sure to take a good look at the sketch released by police.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, the girl was sitting at a bus stop near NW 100th Street and NW 22nd Avenue when the man drove up in a navy blue Kia Soul, police said.

He reportedly asked the girl if she wanted a ride to school. She agreed and entered his car.

The man then drove to a gas station at 1601 NW 119th Street where he made an inappropriate sexual request, investigators said.

The little girl refused and demanded he take her to school.

The man then dropped her off at school unharmed.

The 10-year-old was able to give police a description of the man, something that helped police put together a sketch.

The man is described as having a beard, long dreads that were worn in a stocking cap type headdress and possibly one gold tooth in the front.

He was last seen wearing green pajama pants and white shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS.