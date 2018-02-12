Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With Valentine’s Day coming up, you may be thinking of getting your significant other chocolates or flowers but a new study says those gifts may not be received as well as other types.

At Matles Florist in New York City, Valentine’s Day is by far the busiest time of the year.

“Everybody has to come home with flowers or send flowers,” said Yossi Benhamou, owner of Matles Florist.

A new study out of Carnegie Mellon University says romantic staples like red roses, a box of chocolates or even diamond jewelry are not necessarily the best gifts to give.

“There’s a whole host of different errors that people make but they all fall into the broad category of giving gifts that put a smile on somebody’s face – but aren’t all that useful,” said Jeff Galak, Assoc. Professor of Marketing at Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon.

Galak says the research shows givers too often focus on creating that ‘wow’ moment but they should be buying what the recipient really wants or needs.

“I doubt you remember the box of chocolates, but you may remember that really special customized matching luggage tags that your wife gave you that you’re always with – always using – and something that you really enjoy,” said Galak.

In Times Square, we asked couples the most memorable gifts they’ve ever received.

“Beauty school, he paid for my beauty school and now we are making money from that. He don’t work no more. He works with me, so it was the best gift ever,” said Cinthia Holguin.

For Sherry Hocking, it was a motorcycle from her husband Richard.

“I love it and I’ve been wanting one, but probably never would’ve bought one myself,” said Hocking.

Another couple chose a trip to the Big Apple as their Valentine’s Day gift to each other. However, they did still want some chocolate on Valentine’s Day.

Chocolates may not be the most useful gift but the research does find it is important to give people you love what they want.

