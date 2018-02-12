PLAYER: Johnquai Lewis
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Hialeah Champagnat Catholic
CLASS: 2020
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 170
SCOUTING: Here is someone we have watched the past two years, and as he gets ready for his junior season, you can see the growth and maturity that has come along with the experience he has picked up being a leader on the defending state 2A champions. On a team loaded with talent, here is one of those elite prospects, like teammate Marc Britt, who has already shown what he can do against top-flight competition. No matter if it’s the short game or stretching the field, Lewis has proven to his coaches and teammates that he wants the ball when the game is on the line. Quality student/athlete who continues to be a difference maker.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6754833/johnquai-lewis