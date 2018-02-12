Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Soccer star David Beckham is bringing Major League Soccer to Miami, but the idea of a soccer stadium without parking in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood still isn’t sitting well with residents.
It is a complicated issue for Beckham’s proposed soccer stadium and the people who live in public and subsidized housing surrounding the site.
The worry?
The housing will be torn down to provide parking for soccer fans.
Concerned residents spoke their minds at a February 1st community meeting.
A follow up meeting is scheduled Monday night at 6:30pm at St. Johns Missionary Baptist Church, 1328 NW 3rd Avenue.
Community Meeting this Monday! Make your voice heard! 6:30 at St. John’s #ItsNotaDoneDeal #No2BeckhamStadium #OvertownMiami #SpringGarden #No2MLSOvertown #SaveOurHistoricNeighborhoods pic.twitter.com/AdXvIYAZHv
— OSGCC (@OSGCC305) February 10, 2018
The county says there is a redevelopment plan. The Miami-Dade County Housing Director Michael Liu told CBS4’s David Sutta previously that the residents of Culmer Place don’t have anything to worry about.