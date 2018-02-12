Filed Under:Art, Barack Obama, Local TV, Michelle Obama, Portraits

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are joining other first couples at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

gettyimages 917400006 Barack and Michelle Obamas Official Portraits Unveiled

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama stand next to their newly unveiled portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The Obamas’ official portraits were unveiled at the museum Monday morning. It is a rite of passage for most former presidents, all of whom have their portraits hanging in the museum.

The Obamas commissioned two African-American artists, Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald.

“How about that? That’s pretty sharp,” the 44th president said as he took the podium. The portrait depicts him sitting against a backdrop of green foliage.

gettyimages 917400184 Barack and Michelle Obamas Official Portraits Unveiled

Former President Barack Obama stands before his portrait by artist Kehinde Wiley after its unveiling at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC, February 12, 2018. (Photo credit SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

“I tried to negotiate less gray hair and Kehinde’s artistic integrity would not allow (him) to do what I asked,” Obama joked. “I tried to negotiate smaller ears. Struck out on that as well.”

Mrs. Obama’s portrait shows her with grey skin tones, which is Sherald’s signature style. She often paints black skin tones in gray as a way to take away the assigned “color” of her subjects.

Michelle Obama said she “was a little overwhelmed, to say the least,” after her portrait was unveiled.

“Amy, I want to thank you for so spectacularly capturing the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and hotness of the woman I love,” President Obama said.

gettyimages 917399328 Barack and Michelle Obamas Official Portraits Unveiled

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama unveils her portrait at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC, February 12, 2018. (Photo credit SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

The former first lady said she was thinking about the impact Sherald’s work will have on “girls and girls of color.”

“They will see an image of someone who looks like them hanging on the walls of this great American institution … And I know the kind of impact that will have on their lives because I was one of those girls,” she said.

The portraits will be open for public viewing on Tuesday.

