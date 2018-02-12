Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A South Florida man was awarded $50,000 to pay off his student loans by playing trivia.

Michael Morris, an employee at University of Miami, is the latest winner of the Givling app.

Its a free trivia game app that pays off student loans and mortgage debt up to $50,000.

His name was chosen at random.

Morris told CBS4 it is not about winning or losing but how often you play the game. He said he plays two minutes each day and has been for the last two months.

He said the more active you are on the app, the better your chances are at winning the grand prize.

“They’re all true or false questions so you have a 50 percent chance of getting them right,” he said.

Morris said he has never been the lucky guy.

He said, “I’m the kind of guy that really doesn’t win anything.”

His luck changed when he logged onto Facebook and realized the Givling givers were in South Florida looking for their next big winner.

He said, “They were giving a couple clues a couple days ago. ‘It’s someone who identifies as a male, someone who happens to have my letters in their name,’ but even at that point I thought, how many people are in Miami with my letters? It certainly could be anybody.”

Morris said his debt amounted to $37-thousand, 28 dollars and 42 cents. He said the remaining 13-thousand dollars will go to the next big winner.

“I woke up this morning thinking that was real. This is happening. So I truly feel lucky,” he said.