FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With South Florida being labeled one of the most congested areas in the world, it’s no surprise that when it comes to infrastructure, roads and getting around are a high priority for those of us who live here.

“I work in Aventura,” said Shauna who we spoke to her in downtown Fort Lauderdale. “I wish there was an easier way to get up here instead of Sitting in traffic for 50 minutes a day.”

Huge road projects are underway, like adding express lanes to the Palmetto and redoing the interchange at I-75 and the turnpike.

In Broward, big projects include toll lanes on 95 extending the whole length of the county and connecting the Sawgrass to I-95.

With roads so crowded mass transit is high on the list of infrastructure improvements, at the center is Miami-Dade’s Smart Plan. It’s a project to expand rapid transit in nearly every direction.

“That’s the development of 6 rapid transit corridors that would connect to our existing metro rail system,” said Miami-Dade Transportation Director Alice Bravo.

Miami-Dade Commission Chair Esteban Bovo carried that message to the president today, sitting at the table when the president announced his infrastructure plan.

“Our biggest concern, Mr. President, quite honestly is the Environmental regulatory process really delays our ability to develop projects,” said Chairman Bovo.

The president responded, “we’re going to get you the federal permits. Okay. And we’re going to get you the environment and transportation permits , we’re going to get them for you so fast your head will spin.”

South Florida airports and seaports are high on the list for improvements.

Both airports are undergoing huge construction projects and both ports have plans too. Port Everglades is looking to add more space for bigger cargo ships.

“The south port turning notch is an expansion of our birth capacity,” said Port Everglades CEO Steven Cernak. “It allows up to provide 5 additional births.”

It could be a while before additional infrastructure money makes its way here, the president’s plan faces opposition in congress.