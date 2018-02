Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers announced on Monday that they have come to terms with forward Colton Sceviour on a multi-year contract extension. The 28 year old will be a Panther through 2021.

Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Dale Tallon announced the signing, noting his value both on and off the ice.

From Panthers Communications:

“Colton is a hard-working, versatile player who has become a key part of our success on the penalty kill,” said Tallon. “He has earned this contract extension through his dedicated work ethic, compete level and character. A reliable two-way player, Colton is an important part of our team both on the ice and in our locker room, for now and for the future.”