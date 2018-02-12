Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers announced on Monday that they have come to terms with forward Colton Sceviour on a multi-year contract extension. The 28 year old will be a Panther through 2021.
Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Dale Tallon announced the signing, noting his value both on and off the ice.
From Panthers Communications:
“Colton is a hard-working, versatile player who has become a key part of our success on the penalty kill,” said Tallon. “He has earned this contract extension through his dedicated work ethic, compete level and character. A reliable two-way player, Colton is an important part of our team both on the ice and in our locker room, for now and for the future.”
Sceviour, 28, has appeared in 46 games with the Panthers this season, recording 14 points (7-7-14). The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Red Deer, Alberta, leads all of Florida’s forwards with 43 blocked shots, including a team-leading 18 blocked shots on the penalty kill. Sceviour ranks second among Panthers forwards in total shorthanded ice time (111:45), while owning three shorthanded points (1-3-4).Since Sceviour joined the Panthers organization for the 2016-17 season, he’s logged the second most short-handed ice time among all Panthers forwards (272:39) while being a key contributor to Florida’s shorthanded success. Sceviour’s penalty killing contributions have helped the Panthers achieve the fifth best penalty killing success rate (83.1) in the NHL since the start of the 2016-17 campaign. The sturdy penalty-killing forward is also second among all Panthers players in short-handed goals (4) during that time.In 126 games with the Panthers, Sceviour has posted 38 points (16-22-38). He first signed a two-year contract with Florida on July 1, 2016.Sceviour has played 296 NHL games with Florida (2016-18) and Dallas (2010-16), producing 100 points (44-56-100). He was originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft.
