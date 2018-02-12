Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) — Firefighters in southwest Miami-Dade are working to keep residents safe after a brush fire came dangerously close to their homes.

Those fires have been burning since early Sunday morning.

As of Monday morning, they were 40 percent contained.

Last night, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue poured water over a home as Florida Forestry Service was fighting the brush fire off of SW 352 Street and 177th Court.

The blaze started around 4 a.m. with winds pushing it against the Gateway Estate Park Condo Community.

“The captain says they’re going to be here through the night. How can I worry? They know their thing. They know what they need to do. I can’t worry. All we can do is watch and pray, give them coffee, water and pray and be supportive,” said resident Lisa Tkach on Sunday.

At last check, the fire had charred more than 40 acres of land.

Residents say it was burning on the South side of the community but then jumped to the East side.

“The smoke is horrible the ashes and most of us have asthma around here. It’s bad. We have our animals outside. The kids play outside all day so it is worrisome,” said resident Nicole Barber.

Late Sunday afternoon, flames jumped and caught a tree on fire. It was too close for comfort for one home owner.

“You worry. As long as the the tree is burning and the wind is blowing there’s a possibility,” said resident Susan Ivins-Lewis.

The Florida Forestry service said no evacuations were necessary but urged residents to stay inside.