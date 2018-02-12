Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – A fire broke out at a Coral Springs condo on Monday.

Thick dark smoke could be seen shooting through the roof of the Ramblewood East condo complex just after noon.

When the smoke cleared, two dozen homes at the sprawling complex near University Drive and Wiles Road had damage.

Margaret Noisette rushed home to find her daughter in the parking lot.

Sheila Mardy escaped with the clothes on her back.

“As soon as I walked out, I saw the whole apartment covered in red,” said Mardy.

“Thank God my daughter is okay, but everything is gone,” said Noisette, who is in shock over losing all her possessions.

She is still trying to figure out what to do next.

Noisette lives here with Mardy and two other daughters.

The fire started on an upper floor balcony and moved with speed.

No one was injured but two cats died of smoke inhalation.

“Firefighters attacked from inside the unit. But the fire extended into the common attic and spread to another building,” said division fire chief Mike Moser.

Red Cross is helping residents displaced by the fire.

Investigators have started looking for the cause of the blaze.