NARANJA (CBSMiami) – Police officers are investigating a police-involved shooting
According to authorities, the unfortunate event appears to be another case of suicide-by-police.
A large police presence, including homicide detectives, were all over the area around the Hidden Grove apartment complex located at 138th Avenue and 270th Street.
Shell casings could be seen on the ground outside the man’s apartment located at 13831 Southwest 270th Street.
Police say they were called out to the scene at approximately 2 p.m. over reports of an elderly man brandishing a firearm and threatening suicide.
When officers arrived, there was a confrontation and the man pointed his weapon at officers, though it is not yet known if the elderly man fired his weapon before he was shot.
Four different officers opened fire on the man, an 84-year-old military veteran.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police-involved shooting.