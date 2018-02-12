While many attended Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series at Milander Park with the idea of catching some of their favorites, those in attendance were treated to a gathering of prospects that is very tough to find in just one venue.

As Rivals.com made their pitch to attract South Florida’s top up-and-coming high school football stars, there were others who also made a major impact in the first camp of the year.

With Cardinal Gibbons standout defensive end Khris Bogle getting plenty of interest and a lot of attention since last spring, the Class of 2019 elite difference maker, who was recently rated No. 6, heading into spring, was not alone.

The defensive prospects who attended this quality showcase featured many elite athletes who have been on the radar for years. As Bogle made play after play on Sunday, little known Demetris Dorceus also stole the show.

What this 6-1, 235-pounder did all camp long was dominate and show that he is one of those prospects to keep an eye on.

A product of head coach Richard Dunbar’s Fort Lauderdale Flying Ls squad, you can add this impressive talent to a long list that Dunbar and this program continues to churn out.

“This is Florida, and to try and explain this to anyone else, is tough,” Rob Cassidy of Rivals.com said. “The amount of talent that plays on these fields every week is mind boggling, so does a young man like Dorceus coming out of virtually nowhere and winning the defensive line MVP, surprise me? No.”

Dorceus and Bogle took turns in showing how impressive they were, working against some of the elite offensive linemen around.

Bogle was impressed with Dorceus and saw how these eastern Broward County football players turned heads at an event that featured some of the best linebackers and secondary performers nationally.

“Kind of puts it all into perspective about talent here in South Florida,” Dana Wiley of Prep Films said. “You look at Dorceus and Bogle and both took a lot of the spotlight away from some of the other elite kids on hand.”

MORE DEFENSIVE STARS ON DISPLAY

Because of the level of talent that was among the 200 plus invited athletes, it is indeed tough to watch and appreciate every one of them, so we will break this into 2 parts – featuring other defensive prospects who turned heads. Since we promote so many athletes during the course of a year, we never miss anyone:

2019 – Jordan Battle, DB, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2019 – Jahmar Brown, LB, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2019 – Clarence Burley, DB, Plantation American Heritage

2019 – Kalijah Cancer, DL, Miami Northwestern

2021 – Corey Collier, Jr., DB, Miami Palmetto

2019 – Tecory Couch, DB, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

2019 – Jaden Davis, DB, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2019 – Denzel Daxon, DL, Doral Academy

2019 – Ge’mon Eaford, LB, Deerfield Beach

2019 – Demetries Ford, DB, Miami Christopher Columbus

2020 – Andy Garcia, LB, Plantation American Heritage

2021 – Donnell Harris, DE, Miami Booker T. Washington

2019 – Ahmaud Jordan, DB, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

2019 – Keyon Martin, DB, Deerfield Beach

2019 – Semar Melvin, DB, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2019 – Tiawan Mullen, DB, Coconut Creek

2020 – Westley Neal, DL, Miami Gulliver Prep

2019 – Cornelius Nunn, DB, Miami Palmetto

2020 – Benjamin Onwuzo, DB, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

2019 – Jeramy Passmore, DL, Miami Christopher Columbus

2019 – Wendol Philord, DB, Doral Academy

2019 – Malcom Ray, DL, Miami Carol City

2020 – Jalen Reeves, DL, Fort Lauderdale University School

2019 – Larry Robbins, Jr., DB, Miami Northwestern

2020 – Louis Rolle, DB, Deerfield Beach

2019 – Tyler Scott, DB, Fort Lauderdale University School

2021 – Omar Simpson, Jr, DB, Davie Western

2019 – Keontra Smith, S, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

2019 – Larry “LJ” Smith, Miami Norland

2019 – Anthony Solomon, LB, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2019 – Tyrique Stevenson, DB, Homestead South Dade

2019 – Cameron Williams, DE, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

2019 – Darius Williams, LB, Miami Norland

2019 – Eddie Williams, LB/S, Miami Palmetto

