CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Remember when the Miami Hurricanes canceled a trip to Arkansas State last year? Maybe you’d forgotten, but the Red Wolves haven’t.
The University of Miami football team called off their September 9th, 2017 trip to Jonesboro amidst the threat of Hurricane Irma.
Now, Arkansas State says they’ll sue Miami if they aren’t financially compensated, or if the Canes don’t reschedule their visit for the near future.
CBS Sports’ Ben Kercheval has more.
In a letter sent to Miami assistant general counsel James Rowlee, ASU general counsel Brad Phelps said the Hurricanes have until Feb. 15 to pay $650,000 in damages since talks between the two sides have broken down. That number is based on a contract signed between the two universities in 2013 for a home-and-home series (Arkansas State visited Miami in 2014). If Miami does not pay the amount, Arkansas State will pursue a lawsuit. You can read the letter in its entirety here.
In summation, Miami was willing to reschedule the game for a date between 2024 to 2028 while Arkansas State wanted something in either 2020 or 2021. Miami says the earlier dates are impossible given prior scheduling agreements; Arkansas State believes Miami is being stubborn.
Additionally, Arkansas State feels numerous good faith efforts were made last fall to accommodate Miami, which cited a problematic return trip home as its reason for cancelling the game. Arkansas State offered to let Miami players and coaches stay in local hotels in the days after the game, as well as worked with ESPN to move the game up to Friday, Sept. 8.
With ASU ‘s deadline approaching on Thursday, February 15th, we’ll soon find out of Miami plans to play or pay.