NAPLES (CBSMiami/AP) — Breaking the law is always bad, but that’s especially true for those who are paid to enforce it.

A Florida judge has been arrested along with five other men in an undercover police prostitution sting.

Lee County Circuit Judge Jay B. Rosman.

Lee County Circuit Judge Jay B. Rosman. (Source: Lee County)

The Naples Daily News reports that Lee County Circuit Judge Jay B. Rosman was arrested along with the others after arranging to meet someone Friday they thought was a prostitute but who was actually an undercover Naples police officer.

A police report says the 64-year-old Rosman offered to pay $300 for an unspecified sex act.

A spokeswoman for the Lee County courts confirmed the arrest and says Rosman was released on bail. Court records did not show an attorney for Rosman.

Rosman has been a judge since 1986 and was the 20th Judicial Circuit’s chief judge from 2011 to 2015.

Rosman is married to a Naples attorney and the couple has three children.

