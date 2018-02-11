Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An early morning shooting has left one man dead.
Authorities say the incident took place in a parking lot outside of Club Space.
Reports of a shooting near the popular night club began coming in around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators are looking into the shooting as a possible drive-by.
The victim, who has yet to be identified, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Stay with CBS4 as we continue to update this developing story.