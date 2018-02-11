Filed Under:Club Space, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An early morning shooting has left one man dead.

club space shooting Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Club Space

(Source: CBS4)

Authorities say the incident took place in a parking lot outside of Club Space.

Reports of a shooting near the popular night club began coming in around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators are looking into the shooting as a possible drive-by.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Stay with CBS4 as we continue to update this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch