MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An early morning shooting has left one man dead.
Yellow tape blocked off a tragic scene in Downtown Miami on Sunday.
“Not the best people come out to these places, so you always gotta be careful because you want to go out and have fun but you never know what type of people you’re gonna get,” said club goer Jennifer Gonzalez.
Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police say a man was shot and killed after a large fight broke out in the parking lot of Club Space.
“One guy pulled out a gun and shot the other guy and it was just boom boom boom boom boom,”said a witness who did not want to be named.
According to police, the victim was a black man between 35 and 40 years old.
Police say he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition where he later died.
“We know that there was multiple shots fired, we don’t know how many shots were sustained by the victim,” said Michael Vega with Miami Police.
People at a nearby club say they learned about the shooting through a text message and stayed inside the building until they felt it was safe to leave.
Police have not said what led to that fight but they’re urging witnesses to come forward.