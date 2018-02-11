Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 8th Annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge is in the books.

Hundreds of riders and runners took part on Saturday for a 100 mile bike ride and 5K run.

CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the DCC, which is a huge tri-county charity cycling event featuring five different bike routes ranging from a 14-mile ride to the 100-mile trek, with all cyclists crossing the finish line at Hard Rock Stadium.

One of those riders is CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer who rode the 100-mile course for his mother, who is a cancer survivor.

The participants headed out from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Meeting them all at the finish line was a huge crowd of cheering supporters.

There was also a celebration concert, headlined by the Goo Goo Dolls.

Every penny of the money raised will go to the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Survivors within the program received a Living Proof arm sleeve and distinguished-shirt, and will be able to partake in a number of events year round, including the Dolphins Crucial Catch campaign, photo series and Survivor Breakfast.

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge was launched in 2010 to honor Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich as he was battling bile duct cancer. The DCC has raised more than $22.5 million since the 2010 inaugural ride.

If you’d like to donate, click here.