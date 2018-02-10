Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(MIAMI-DADE) CBSMiami — As the Camero involved in a double fatal hit-and-run crash sits at the FHP headquarters in Sweetwater, the family of the victims is making a public plea for help in finding the driver.

Josephine Sandelis-Cepeda tearfully said the accident happened because her father-in-law was “wanting to go protect his son. He died protecting his son. My father-in-law loves his children and so did my brother-in-law.”

Cesar Cepeda and his father Jose Luna were killed on the side of the highway on 836 near the Florida Turnpike. Cepeda lost control of his pickup truck and crashed off the highway. He called his dad for help.

As both men stood outside the crashed truck, FHP says the driver of a Chevy Camaro hit the father and son, then left the Camaro after the crash and drove off in one of the victim’s cars, a Chevy Equinox.

FHP said they located the Equinox a short time later. The car had been abandoned in Homestead.

The search for that driver is ongoing. Family and friends of the victims say Cepeda and Luna were the sole providers for their families.

“The sweetest and most loving man, and the man that worked 15 hours a day so we can have a roof over our head. These are the men that you left thrown out there.”

Luna had a wife and four children and many grandchildren. Cepeda leaves behind a wife and two small kids. Father and son worked for Catering The Event. The owner, Susan Bleemer, says they were on their way to work.

“They’re my employees. It’s family, 15 years they’ve been with me.”

FHP says they located the owner of the Camaro, but that person is not a person of interest at this time. They are looking for information to find the hit-and-run driver.

A family member says, “I forgive you. Turn yourself in and let justice be served.”

Investigators are looking at Sunpass records, searching for surveillance video and trying to find DNA in the vehicles.

If you have any information that can help solve this case, call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.