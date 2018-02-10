Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of South Floridians are riding in the fight against cancer Saturday at the 8th Annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge.
CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the DCC, which is a huge tri-county charity cycling event featuring five different bike routes ranging from a 14-mile ride to the 100-mile trek, with all cyclists crossing the finish line at Hard Rock Stadium.
One of those riders is CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer who is riding the 100-mile course for his mother, who is a cancer survivor.
One hundred percent of the money raised in the DCC goes to innovative research at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
A finish line celebration concert features the Goo Goo Dolls with Big Head Todd and The Monsters.
Survivors within the program receive a Living Proof arm sleeve and distinguished-shirt, and will be able to partake in a number of events year round, including the Dolphins Crucial Catch campaign, photo series and Survivor Breakfast.
The Dolphins Cancer Challenge was launched in 2010 to honor Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich as he was battling bile duct cancer.The DCC has raised more than $22.5 million since the 2010 inaugural ride.
If you’d like to donate, click here.
You can also support Craig Setzer’s ride by clicking this link.