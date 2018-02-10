Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Taste of the Town’s Digital Bite takes you to Louie Bossi’s Ristorante Bar and Pizzeria in Fort Lauderdale for their secret cocktail for Valentine’s called Romeo’s Kiss.
The new cocktail, created by certified sommelier Ervin Machado, will not be on the menu, but will be available to people who know to ask for it.
The drink is made with fresh raspberries muddled with fresh local lime juice, Brazilian sugar cane Cachaça and is topped with Sicilian sparkling rose. .
It will be available as a secret menu item at both the Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale locations on Valentines Day.
Here is the recipe for Romeo’s Kiss.
Muddle 4 Fresh raspberries.
Add:
- Juice from 2 limes
- 1 oz of Simple Syrup
- 1 oz of fresh local lemon and lime juice (half lemon, half lime)
- 2 oz Brazilian sugar cane Cachaça (Leblon)
- Shake well. Pour into a glass and top with 3 oz of Sicilian sparkling rose (Rotari)
- Enjoy!
Comments
Lisa PetrilloMore from Lisa Petrillo