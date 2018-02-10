By Lisa Petrillo
Filed Under:Cooking, Digital Bite, Entertainment, Food, Lisa Petrillo, Local TV, Taste Of The Town

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Taste of the Town’s Digital Bite takes you to Louie Bossi’s Ristorante Bar and Pizzeria in Fort Lauderdale for their secret cocktail for Valentine’s called Romeo’s Kiss.

The new cocktail, created by certified sommelier Ervin Machado, will not be on the menu, but will be available to people who know to ask for it.

The drink is made with fresh raspberries muddled with fresh local lime juice, Brazilian sugar cane Cachaça and is topped with Sicilian sparkling rose. .

It will be available as a secret menu item at both the Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale locations on Valentines Day.

Here is the recipe for Romeo’s Kiss.

Muddle 4 Fresh raspberries.

Add:

  • Juice from 2 limes
  • 1 oz of Simple Syrup
  • 1 oz of fresh local lemon and lime juice (half lemon, half lime)
  • 2 oz Brazilian sugar cane Cachaça (Leblon)
  • Shake well. Pour into a glass and top with 3 oz of Sicilian sparkling rose (Rotari)
  • Enjoy!
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch