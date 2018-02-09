Filed Under:Local TV, Peter D'Oench, Turnpike, Turnpike Crash

DORAL (CBSMiami) – Two men were killed in a deadly accident along the Turnpike Friday morning.

The men were on the eastbound ramp to State Road 836 when the driver lost control of the Chevy Silverado pick up truck and hit the berm.

“Both occupants exited the vehicle at which time a Camaro traveling in the same direction lost control and collided with the Silverado and struck both occupants,” said Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Joe Sanchez

Both men died.

The driver of the Camaro fled the scene of the crash.

“We don’t know exactly how he fled, whether somebody picked him up or he got a ride,” said Sanchez.

The FHP is actively searching for the driver of the Camaro.

The names of the men who died have not been released.

