Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The alleged gunman, wanted for the deadly shooting of a Prada store manager on South Beach in January, is now under arrest.

According to Miami Beach police, Tyrone Jackson is in custody after being located in the City of Miami.

#Breaking: Tyrone Jackson is in custody. Located in the City of Miami and currently being transported to MBPD. https://t.co/BO27KswTPE — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 9, 2018

Jackson is the second person arrested for the murder of 29-year-old Kamil Patel on January 25.

Police identified Jackson as the suspected triggerman on Thursday and said he has a severe limp in his right leg due to a gunshot wound from an AK-47.

The first arrest took place late Wednesday night. Jeremiah Dorvilus is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in jail without bond. He is believed to be the driver of the white Honda Accord that police say was used during the crime.

Police still haven’t said why Patel, who managed the high-end Prada fashion retail store at the Bal Harbour Shops, was chosen as a target.

Patel’s girlfriend told police she and Patel were walking together in an alley in the 1400 block of Collins Court when an Accord drove around them and then stopped in their path. A man, who police identified as Tyrone Jackson, then got out of the passenger side and shot Patel twice. He then got back in the car which drove off.

Patel, who had just moved to South Florida from Dallas, died at the hospital.

Miami Police found the Accord and Dorvilus on January 30. The car turned out to be stolen but it had not been reported. During questioning, Dorvilus reportedly admitted to police he was in possession of the white Honda Accord captured on surveillance video at the scene of the murder.

A third man who was in the car at the time of the shooting reportedly told police the events that led up to the shooting and that it was Jackson who shot Patel.