LANTANA (CBSMiami) — Police are looking at whether the man responsible for murder and mayhem on I-95 in Lantana could somehow be connected to the unexplained shooting death of a victim on the highway early Wednesday morning.

Twenty-nine year old Edvin Milkevic was found shot multiple times in his Nissan sports car just before the Yamato Road exit early Wednesday morning in Boca Raton.

“We believe he was shot on I-95…We don’t know by who at this point,” said Boca Raton Police spokesman Mark Economou.

Police want to rule out whether 22-year-old Hugo Selva was the shooter.

According to police, Selva was on a shooting spree in and around the time Milkevic was murdered.

Selva is suspected of wounding two men late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning and then killing his girlfriend in front of a Lake Worth convenience store.

Then, police say, he stuffed her body in his car and sped down I-95 in the wrong direction, crashing into several cars before a deputy shot and killed him.

Police recovered Selva’s gun and are testing it at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office crime lab to see if bullets match the bullets that killed Milkevic.

Neighbor Sophie Baumann said she’d often see Milkevic with his dad working on his car in the garage at his Boca home.

“I’m shaken. I can’t believe it could happen so close. I use that 95 exit at Yamato all the time at night, coming home from my job.”

Milkevic was a beloved manager at a Margate Italian restaurant where the owner has posted a sign that said, “We will be closed until further notice. There was a loss in the family.”

Condolences are pouring in on social media for the man nicknamed Damien.

“This is hard to believe. Damien was a special person. He enjoyed life and made everyone feel special,” wrote a friend.

After leaving his job late Tuesday, police are looking at whether Milkevic crossed paths somehow with Selva in South Palm Beach County.

Police say Milkevic was on West Atlantic Avenue just East of I-95 in Delray Beach at approximately 2:30 a.m. m and then he was driving south on I-95.

If you have any information on the incident you are urged to call Boca Raton Police.