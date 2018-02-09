PLAYER: Henry Gray
POSITION: FS/CB
SCHOOL: Miramar
CLASS: 2020
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 175
SCOUTING: Easily one of the fastest rising prospects in his class, here is a gifted football talent who continues to turn heads every time he steps on the field. He is quick, has size and not afraid to mix it up. One of the versatile secondary prospects who can play corner or safety, and as he continues to grow and mature, he will continue to separate himself from the competition. This is an elite player who has already shown what he can do on the football field – and is now getting plenty of looks in offseason 7-on-7 competition. It will be fun to watch his progress over the next two years as major college programs keep their eye on him.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8183037/Henry-Gray