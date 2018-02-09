Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s happened again. A seventh person has been struck by a Brightline train.
The latest incident happened Thursday night in the 1200 block of NE 24th Street in Wilton Manors.
“Based on witness reports, this was an intentional act by an individual who laid on the tracks before the train approached. We appreciate the work of our team and first responders who acted quickly to remove him safely,” according to Brightline spokesman Brian Hicks.
The person was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
In the short time Brightline has been testing, then operating its rapid rail passenger service between Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, four people, three pedestrians and a bicyclist, have been struck and killed by the trains, a fifth person has been injured. Two people were killed in the trains’ first week of service.
Those hit by the trains have tried to beat them across the track.
Eighty-eight percent of all train incidents involve trespassers, according to Hicks who added that Thursday night’s incident did not take place at a crossing