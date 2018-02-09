Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of South Floridians are getting ready to jump on their bicycles and ride in the fight against cancer at the 8th Annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge, but tonight, it’s about the party!
Friday night, the DCC and the Miami Dolphins are hosting its annual Friday Night Kick-Off Party at Hard Rock Stadium. Executives, players and alumni will mix and mingle with participants as they gear up for the big ride and pick up their credentials.
CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the DCC, which is a huge tri-county charity cycling event featuring five different bike routes ranging from a 14-mile ride to the 100-mile trek, with all cyclists crossing the finish line at Hard Rock Stadium.
One of those riders is CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer who is once again riding the 100-mile course for his mother, who is a cancer survivor.
One hundred percent of the money raised in the DCC goes to innovative research at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
A finish line celebration concert features the Goo Goo Dolls with Big Head Todd and The Monsters.
The Dolphins Cancer Challenge was launched in 2010 to honor Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich as he was battling bile duct cancer.The DCC has raised more than $22.5 million since the 2010 inaugural ride.
If you’d like to donate, click here.
You can also support Craig Setzer’s ride by clicking this link.